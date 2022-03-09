Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $685,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $681,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 327.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 64,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,611,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,214,000 after purchasing an additional 338,294 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF traded up $5.32 on Wednesday, reaching $131.40. 54,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,873. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.21 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

