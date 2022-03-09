Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.600-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. OTR Global lowered shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.37.

CPRI stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,687. Capri has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $826,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

