Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$6.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.37.

NYSE CPRI traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,687. Capri has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Capri by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Capri by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

