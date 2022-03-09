Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.600-$6.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. 68,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,687. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.37.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Capri by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 114,137 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Capri by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Capri by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capri by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

