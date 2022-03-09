Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion.Capri also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$6.60 EPS.

Shares of CPRI traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 56,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,687. Capri has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.37.

In related news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Capri by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,053,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after buying an additional 114,137 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Capri by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

