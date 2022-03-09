Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

CSFFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:CSFFF opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

