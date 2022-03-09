Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

CSFFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:CSFFF opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

About Capstone Mining (Get Rating)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.