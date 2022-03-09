Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.03 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $28.98 billion and $1.03 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00187082 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000971 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00027172 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022124 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00340638 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00052865 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,182,105,422 coins and its circulating supply is 33,674,344,511 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

