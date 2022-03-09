Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $1,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,457,000 after purchasing an additional 219,133 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

