Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Atb Cap Markets

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CJT. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$222.18.

Cargojet stock opened at C$149.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$175.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$183.57. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$144.14 and a twelve month high of C$214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 56.58.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

