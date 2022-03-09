Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CABGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $923.83.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

