Carlson Capital Management Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $51,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. 38,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,192. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

