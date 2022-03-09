Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips Sells 1,201 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carriage Services stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 191,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,582. The company has a market capitalization of $840.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.25. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

