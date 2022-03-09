Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.30 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.900-$4.000 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Carriage Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a market cap of $843.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

