Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$420 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $843.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Carriage Services has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In other news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 56,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Carriage Services by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 38,637 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Carriage Services by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

