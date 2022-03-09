Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $157.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.80 million. Cars.com reported sales of $153.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $661.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.30 million to $662.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $716.51 million, with estimates ranging from $700.30 million to $732.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cars.com.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARS. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 57,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,783 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cars.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CARS opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $957.31 million, a PE ratio of 138.41 and a beta of 2.03. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

