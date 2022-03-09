Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $105.20, but opened at $113.00. Carvana shares last traded at $118.20, with a volume of 20,948 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.86.

The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average of $245.17.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after buying an additional 171,811 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.