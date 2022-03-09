Castle (CSTL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Castle has a market cap of $16,871.76 and approximately $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

