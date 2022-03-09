CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.63

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.63 and last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 65064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64.

About CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

