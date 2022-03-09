CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sees Large Volume Increase

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 65,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 314,043 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 553,024 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,294,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 660,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,275,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 157,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,154,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 801,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.