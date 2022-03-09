CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of CCCS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,861. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at $191,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

