Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Acquires 6,937 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 6,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $496,064.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 100 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,599.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 13,987 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.75 per share, with a total value of $1,059,515.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $471,027.96.

On Friday, February 18th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 1,112 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $84,512.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,792,000.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 40,492 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $3,077,392.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 2,060 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $156,477.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 40,654 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,053,521.94.

On Monday, January 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.76 per share, with a total value of $7,576,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $426,293.28.

Shares of INDT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.17. 16,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,070. The stock has a market cap of $744.43 million, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.89. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 210.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INDT shares. Aegis assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

