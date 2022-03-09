Cel-Sci (NYSE:CVM) Trading Down 2%

Cel-Sci Corp. (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 755,646 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 673,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cel-Sci to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $208.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

