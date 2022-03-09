Celo Price Reaches $2.85 (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Celo has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00006786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $113.42 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042244 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.35 or 0.06467782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,938.75 or 0.99895145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00041369 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,388,610 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.