C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of C&F Financial worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 1,636.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in C&F Financial in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 304.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 100.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60. C&F Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

