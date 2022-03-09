CHADS VC (CHADS) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $886.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00033395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00102132 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,388,641 coins and its circulating supply is 46,188,422 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

