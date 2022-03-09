ChainX (PCX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.08 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00003834 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $20.00 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.95 or 0.06505902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,845.91 or 1.00092188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041676 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,481,475 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.