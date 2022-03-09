Chardan Capital Raises Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target to $6.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

VYGR opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

