Chardan Capital Raises Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target to $6.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.
VYGR opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
