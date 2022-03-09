Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Chemed worth $19,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Chemed by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $467.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

