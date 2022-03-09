ChessCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Million (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, ChessCoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $62.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChessCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,343.09 or 1.79499998 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

ChessCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

ChessCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

