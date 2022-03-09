Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after buying an additional 146,893 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after buying an additional 435,089 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $168.45. 850,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,549,771. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.09 and its 200-day moving average is $117.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.21.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

