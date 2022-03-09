Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Shares of PLCE traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,402. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average is $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.15. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 22.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Children’s Place by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

