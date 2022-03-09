China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 83,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 683,254 shares.The stock last traded at $7.76 and had previously closed at $7.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 8,265.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the third quarter worth $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 328.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

