China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 83,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 683,254 shares.The stock last traded at $7.76 and had previously closed at $7.79.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
