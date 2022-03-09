Ching Jaw Sells 15,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CYTK traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 916,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.34. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

About Cytokinetics (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.