Ching Jaw Sells 15,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CYTK traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 916,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.34. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
