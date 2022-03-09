Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,313.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,509.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,700.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,969.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.