Christopher Gibson Sells 300,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $2,190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $232,934.34.

On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $1,246,710.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Gibson sold 200 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 100 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $2,002.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Christopher Gibson sold 1,086 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $21,730.86.

RXRX traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. 962,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,137. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $42.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after buying an additional 4,995,020 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,233 shares in the last quarter. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,779,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,935,000. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

