Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lifted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,172 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.92. 1,094,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,567,496. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

