Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 17,376 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 173.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $166.72 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $154.95 and a 12 month high of $223.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

