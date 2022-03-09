Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 3,034 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,948 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 230,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 144,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period.

IPAC opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.90. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $70.41.

