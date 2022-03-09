Citigroup Cuts Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $208.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $232.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis stock opened at $181.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.84. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $147.35 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.