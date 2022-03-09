Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.41) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.55% from the stock’s previous close.

FRES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.83) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.53) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.27) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 958.13 ($12.55).

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 750.60 ($9.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 744.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 823.77. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 610.60 ($8.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 997.60 ($13.07).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

