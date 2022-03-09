Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18.

Get Citizen Watch alerts:

Citizen Watch Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHCLY)

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches, machine tools, and electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, Electronic Products, and Others. The Watches segment provides watches and quartz movement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizen Watch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizen Watch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.