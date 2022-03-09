Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18.
Citizen Watch Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHCLY)
