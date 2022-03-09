Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,312 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.60% of Civeo worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 96,030 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVEO opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.50 million, a P/E ratio of -155.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 3.31. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $53,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,447. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

