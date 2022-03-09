Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.06

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.06 and traded as low as $15.00. Clariant shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clariant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

