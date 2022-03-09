CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CCMP opened at $180.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.60 and its 200-day moving average is $154.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

