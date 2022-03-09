CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3072 per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

CNH Industrial has decreased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CNH Industrial has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNH Industrial to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,502,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,412. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,123,000 after buying an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,242,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 236,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,781,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,329,000 after purchasing an additional 977,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

