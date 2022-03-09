Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Trading Down 5.6%

Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Coats Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

