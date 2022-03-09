Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCHGY. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 2,500 ($32.76) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.71) to GBX 3,130 ($41.01) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,426.54.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

