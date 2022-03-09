Cohen & Company Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Cohen & Company Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

COHN traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 9,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,147. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (Get Rating)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.