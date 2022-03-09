Colin Rose Acquires 2,222,222 Shares of Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU) Stock

Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU – Get Rating) insider Colin Rose acquired 2,222,222 shares of Marmota stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$93,333.32 ($68,126.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 9.58 and a quick ratio of 9.52.

Get Marmota alerts:

About Marmota (Get Rating)

Marmota Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for uranium, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Junction Dam uranium project located 15 km east from the Honeymoon in-situ recovery uranium mine 50 km west of broken hill kilometers located to the west of Broken Hill, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marmota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marmota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.