Color Platform Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $646,863.18 and $627.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 161.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

